Thomas Rhett brings Life Changes Tour to Augusta

Thomas Rhett is bringing his Life Changes Tour to Augusta.

The country star will be at the James Brown Arena on April 19th, 2018. Brett Young and Carly Pearce will join him as well.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, January 12th at 10am.

You can get tickets at GEORGIALINATIX.COM, LIVENATION.COM, 877-428-4849 or at the SRP box office at the James Brown Arena.



