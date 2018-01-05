Lidl Augusta offering 10 percent discount on National Championship game day

On Monday, January 8, Lidl will celebrate Georgia’s National Championship appearance with a deal at Lidl’s first Georgia store, located at 1096 Alexander Drive in Augusta.

On Monday, Lidl will offer a 10% discount to all shoppers wearing Georgia Bulldogs gear. The 10% does not apply to alcohol and gift card purchases, however.

Any single piece of Georgia gear will be accepted, although Lidl is encouraging people to have fun with it, and share their photos on the Lidl Facebook page.

“We are proud to be driving quality up and prices down for customers everyday around our stores.” said Will Harwood, Lidl’s Director of Communications in a release. “To celebrate Georgia’s National Championship appearance this Monday, we’re excited to push our already low prices even lower for our UGA fans in Augusta.”

Georgia takes on Alabama in the National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.