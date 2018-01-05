St. Paul & The Broken Bones performing at the Miller Theater

St. Paul & The Broken Bones are making a pit stop on their tour at the newly renovated Miller Theater in Downtown Augusta.

They will be taking the stage on Friday, Jan. 12.

The band, from Birmingham, Alabama, is a six-piece soul band, including a horn section.

Hit songs include "Call Me", "Broken Bones and Pocket Change" and "All I Ever Wonder".

Tickets start at $33.

You can purchase tickets here.

