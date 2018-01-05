Project SHARE makes helping neighbors easy this

Georgia Power is inviting customers to join the company and The Salvation Army to help neighbors and local Georgia communities this winter through the Project SHARE initiative. Project SHARE, established in partnership with The Salvation Army in 1985, was one of the first fuel funds in America and provides assistance for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities.

Since Project SHARE's inception, approximately 369,000 households throughout the state have received assistance with more than $69 million contributed to the program by Georgia Power and its customers. Last year, more than 34,000 Georgia Power customers donated to the program leading to a total contribution, including Georgia Power's match, of more than $2.2 million.

By donating one to ten dollars through their Georgia Power bill payment, customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community, the unique program is highly localized with more than one million Georgians benefiting from the program over the past three decades.

“Every day, thousands of Georgia Power employees are committed to being citizens wherever we serve in every community and the longstanding Project SHARE program provides an opportunity for our customers to join this mission of citizenship,” said Kevin Kastner, vice president of customer services for Georgia Power. “Thanks to our long-standing partnership with The Salvation Army, Project SHARE continues to be one of our most successful charitable giving programs year after year.”

"Through Project SHARE, The Salvation Army reaches thousands of Georgians in times of need every year. A sick family member, a lost job, or other serious challenges often make it difficult to maintain a safe and secure home," said Major Charles Powell, divisional commander of The Salvation Army of Georgia. "With the continuous partnership and generous support of Georgia Power and thousands of their concerned customers, The Salvation Army is able to intervene and provide stability and security for many such households. We are sincerely grateful for this outstanding partnership and the real difference it makes for people in need across our state."

Donate to Project SHARE

Although Georgia Power's support of the program continues throughout the year, the company highlights the work of Project SHARE annually on December and January Georgia Power bills. By enrolling in the program, customers have the option to make an automatic monthly donation of $1, $2, $5 or $10 simply by adding the amount to their bill payment. Georgia Power then matches the donation, dollar for dollar, up to one million dollars per year. Georgians can also make a one-time donation directly to Project SHARE through The Salvation Army by calling (800) 257-4273 or visiting www.salvationarmygeorgia.org. To learn more about Project SHARE, or to support the program with Georgia Power today, visit www.georgiapower.com/projectshare.

