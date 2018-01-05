BCA Heads make friendly wager on Championship game

Although playing in the National Championship is nothing new for our neighboring state, this year’s game is filled with hope and history for many Georgians. With the excitement filling the state from Dade County all the way down to Camden County, Georgia Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, Chris Clark, has decided to make things a little more interesting by placing a small bet.

Clark has wagered a bottle of Thirteenth Colony Southern Bourbon. Crafted from hand-selected barrels and aged for four years, Thirteenth Colony is one of Georgia’s finest whiskeys. Business Council of Alabama President & CEO, Billy Canary, has wagered Alabama’s very own John’s Alabama Single Malt Whiskey, the first whiskey to be legally made in Alabama in 100 years.

“After UGA’s outstanding season under the leadership of Coach Kirby Smart, and AP All Americans Isaiah Wynn and Roquan Smith, I’m confident Georgia fans will be shouting victory on Monday,” said Clark. “This is a win 38-years in the making, one that Georgia has proven it’s ready for after the Rose Bowl victory last week, showing the nation that the underdog is back on top. Alabama had a nice run, but we see the brains behind the operation is now coaching in the Peach State.”

Canary, however, feels he will be enjoying the sweet taste of victory and Thirteenth Colony Bourbon next week. ““The Alabama Crimson Tide is on a roll and no doubt has what it takes to once again go all the way,” said Canary. “As Alabama’s fight song says, Alabama will teach those Bulldogs to behave, and on Monday night, they will bring home an unprecedented 17th national championship.”

The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship with take place on Monday, January 8, 2018, at 8:00 PM at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.