Wilson Family YMCA hosting New Year Gala

The Wilson Family YMCA will be hosting their second annual New Year Gala later this month.

It will be on Saturday, January 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Youth gym at 3570 Wheeler Road. The event is open to children ages 2 to 12 years-old. The cost is $10 for YMCA members and $15 for non-members. Parents can stay if they want to. The attire is formal.

There will be activities such as arts and crafts, music and a dance party, a photo booth, party foods, door prizes, and the crowning of a New Year Gala King and Queen. The YMCA says the event is in place of the monthly Parent' Night Out program.

All proceeds from the event benefit the YMCA of Greater Augusta'a annual campaign, which awards around $2 million in scholarships for families and children in need. You can register at any one of the Family YMCAs.

