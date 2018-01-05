Drug Take Back in Richmond County this month - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Drug Take Back in Richmond County this month

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Drug Take Back event; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office Drug Take Back event; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A 'Drug Take Back' event is happening this month.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office will be collecting expired or unwanted medications.  This will be on Saturday, January 20 at the CVS located at 2703 Washington Road.  You can make your drop-off from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

