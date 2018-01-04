Lancaster man charged with armed robbery of Aiken Sleep Inn Hotel

A Lancaster man has been arrested for the armed robbery of a hotel in Aiken.

According to Aiken Public Safety investigators, forty-two-year-old Aaron Shah Khan entered the lobby of the Sleep Inn Hotel on Monterey Drive at around 5:19 a.m. Thursday morning. Khan reportedly told the clerk he was armed with a gun. He then allegedly stole the hotel's front desk cash drawer and left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

The vehicle was later located at building 4 of Greenbrier Apartments on Nancy Lane in Aiken. Officers had received information that Khan was inside the apartment and refused to come out. After obtaining a warrant, the ADPS Special Response Team entered the apartment and took Khan into custody without incident. He is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center, charged with armed robbery.

