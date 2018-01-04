Lancaster man charged with armed robbery of Aiken Sleep Inn Hote - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Lancaster man charged with armed robbery of Aiken Sleep Inn Hotel

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Aaron Shah Khan (source: Aiken County Detention Center) Aaron Shah Khan (source: Aiken County Detention Center)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

A Lancaster man has been arrested for the armed robbery of a hotel in Aiken.

According to Aiken Public Safety investigators, forty-two-year-old Aaron Shah Khan entered the lobby of the Sleep Inn Hotel on Monterey Drive at around 5:19 a.m. Thursday morning. Khan reportedly told the clerk he was armed with a gun. He then allegedly stole the hotel's front desk cash drawer and left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

The vehicle was later located at building 4 of Greenbrier Apartments on Nancy Lane in Aiken. Officers had received information that Khan was inside the apartment and refused to come out. After obtaining a warrant, the ADPS Special Response Team entered the apartment and took Khan into custody without incident. He is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center, charged with armed robbery.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

