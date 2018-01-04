AU President responds to $50 million bonds proposed for STEM building

Dr. Brooks Keel talked with FOX 54 about the proposed $50 million in bonds for a STEM building for Augusta University undergrad students near the dental college.

If approved, Dr. Keel says this potentially 160,000 square feet building will continue to draw medical professionals to the growing CSRA. "This will create a pipeline of undergraduate students who want to go on to professional and research careers in the biomedical sciences and gives us a better opportunity to recruit the next generation of physicians, nurses, dentists, and researchers and health professionals down the road."

Governor Deal told us that he will propose it at the general assembly which starts next week. Stay with FOX 54 as we will continue to bring you updates.

