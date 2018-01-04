Gov. Deal attends groundbreaking of Augusta Cyber Innovation & Training Center

The groundbreaking for the Cyber Innovation & Training Center took place Wednesday, solidifying the CSRA's stance on cybersecurity. It's the second building of that facility and marks close to a $100 million dollar investment right here in downtown Augusta.

"Demand, demand, demand." Those were the words of Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and what this means for Augusta is Cybersecurity is a top priority here. "This is a university that is growing with the cyber center here. It's going to continue to grow because they will be offering courses and degree programs that complement what is happening at the cyber training facility."

That building is expected to have a direct correlation with Cyber Security. He will propose this bond package for nearly $50 million dollars at the general assembly.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.