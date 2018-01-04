Gov. Deal attends groundbreaking of Augusta Cyber Innovation & Training Center

Dr. Brooks Keel talked with FOX 54 about the proposed $50 million in bonds for a STEM building for Augusta University undergrad students near the dental college.More >>
According to Aiken Public Safety investigators, forty-two-year-old Aaron Shah Khan entered the lobby of the Sleep Inn Hotel on Monterey Drive at around 5:19 a.m. Thursday morning. Khan reportedly told the clerk he was armed with a gun.More >>
Some schools in the CSRA will be closed Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 due to the possibility of winter weather.More >>
A $60+ million cancer research facility is in the home stretch of being built in downtown Augusta. But it's still missing a candidate for a hugely important role. Now, a generous donation could help the facility to attract more applicants to that role.More >>
The groundbreaking for the Cyber Innovation & Training Center took place Wednesday, solidifying the CSRA's stance on cybersecurity. It's the second building of that facility and marks close to a $100 million dollar investment right here in downtown Augusta. FOX 54's Shaquille Lord has more on what this means moving forward.More >>
