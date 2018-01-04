Jackson man arrested for threatening life of Aiken Co. Sheriff Michael Hunt

An Aiken County man has been arrested for making threats against Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt.

SLED agents have arrested thirty-three-year-old David Soloman Ballard of Patton Drive in Jackson. According to warrants for his arrest, Ballard allegedly threatened to injure and kill Sheriff Hunt during a verbal confrontation on or around Dec. 12, 2017. The threats continued on social media for about a week. Ballard was arrested on Jan. 3 and taken to the Aiken Department of Public Safety. While in custody, he reportedly kicked a door, injuring a SLED agent's hand.

Ballard is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center, charged with treating the life, person or family of a public official and assault battery of a high and aggravated nature.

This is not Ballard's first run-in with law enforcement. He has been arrested several times by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on drug and assault charges.

