2018 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Route

The City of Augusta and the NAACP Branch will host the Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

The event will feature church groups, dance groups, floats, bands and more. It will be held on Saturday, January 13th at 11:00am. The viewing stand will be located in front of Laney Stadium on Laney Walker Blvd. This year's theme is "Steadfast and Immovable". Line up and start will take place at the Dyess Park Community Center. That's located at 902 James Brown Blvd. It will proceed south on James Brown Blvd, then head west onto Wrightsboro rd. Next, it will head North onto Augusta Ave, then east onto Laney Walker Blvd, and then North onto 11th street.



Finally it will head east onto D'Antignac street.

