2018 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Route

President Donald Trump directed his White House counsel to urge Attorney General Jeff Sessions to not recuse himself from the Justice Department's investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump...More >>
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.More >>
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.More >>
Dr. Brooks Keel talked with FOX 54 about the proposed $50 million in bonds for a STEM building for Augusta University undergrad students near the dental college.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
