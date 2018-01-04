Augusta Recreation and Parks to host Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Celebration

The Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will be held at the Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center.

It's located on 1014 11th Ave. The event will take place on Thursday, January 11th at 11:00am. It will be hosted the Augusta Recreation and Parks Department. Everyone is invited to attend, and remember Dr. King's vision for the country.

For more information you can call (706) 821-1754.

