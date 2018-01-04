Up Fur Adoption Now: Pinky

This is Pinky!

She’s currently living at the Aiken County Animal Shelter but needs her forever home. She’s an 8-year-old Beagle- Hound mix.

Sadly, Pinky ended up at the shelter last week after her owner passed away. She’s a very sweet girl and is still a little confused. She’s calm and loves attention. She would do great in any kind of home as long as she’s loved and can show you love.

Pinky is gentle and easy to walk on a leash.

Her adoption fee is $35 right now and she comes spayed and fully-vetted.

