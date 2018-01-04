Cheeseburger Bobby's opening soon in Augusta

Cheeseburger Bobby’s is opening their newest location in Augusta on Monday, January 8th. It’s located on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Guests can enjoy a fast casual gourmet burger, fresh cut fries, and custard desserts. The restaurant will even feature a Build Your Own Burger Bar.

The restaurant has modern décor and large community tables.

Everything is cooked to order and guests can choose from an extensive menu.

Hour of operation:

Sun-Thurs 11am-9pm

Fri-Sat 11am-10pm.

Cheeseburger Bobby’s currently has 15 locations in Georgia and Alabama.

