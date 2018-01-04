Salvation Army shelter turning no one away during cold temps; in need of supplies

Due to the extreme cold weather conditions, The Salvation Army of Augusta has implemented a special inclement weather plan for the Center of Hope shelter.

To accommodate as many needy from the cold, they have been putting out overflow mats and allowing in extra people seeking shelter. They have been operating at maximum capacity and are committed to not turning anyone in need of shelter. The normal policy regarding the limit of stays per month has been lifted until this bitterly cold weather breaks.



The Salvation Army of Augusta is asking for monetary contributions and other donations to help shelter the overflow of homeless during the cold weather. To donate, you can go online at www.SalvationArmyAugusta.org, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or make a drop-off to The Salvation Army located at 1384 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901 between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Items needed are:

Hand warmers

Pillow cases

Pillows

Blankets

Towels

Soap

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.