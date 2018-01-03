Equipment stolen from Wade Plantation recovered, suspect arrested

On the morning of Jan. 2, 2018, the Burke County Narcotics Division was informed that a man named Steven Dixon had stolen a John Deere 5100E tractor and hydraulic dump trailer from Wade Plantation on Dec. 31. The Narcotics Division made contact with Wade Plantation and informed them of the theft. A short time later, the business called back and confirmed that the equipment was missing. The business was advised to contact the Screven County Sheriff's Office to report the theft while the Burke County Sheriff's Office worked to recover the equipment.

At around 1:30 p.m. that same day, the Narcotics Division received a tip that Steven Dixon had recently sold the hydraulic dump trailer but was still in possession of the tractor and was in a cotton field off Highway 24 South near Murray Hill Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and found Dixon in the rear of the field on the stolen tractor. Also in the area was a black GMC Envoy driven by an unknown subject. Dixon got off the tractor and got into the Envoy and a pursuit through the cotton field began. The Steve Dixon and the vehicle were located on Ski Pond Road. The driver of the vehicle could not be located.

Sheriff's Office followed up on the hydraulic dump trailer and all the stolen property, valued at $44,000, was able to be returned to Wade Plantation.

Dixon was arrested for felony theft and receiving stolen property. He is being held at the Burke County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.