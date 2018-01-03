N. Augusta man arrested for sexual assault

On Nov. 12, 2017, Aiken County deputies responded to a home in North Augusta for a reported sexual assault. The victim told investigators she had been speaking with a man she knew as "Rodrigo" on social media. Rodrigo, later identified as Rodrigo Antunez-Castro of North Augusta, asked to meet with her to talk about his personal and private struggles. He later picked the victim up from her home and drove her to the area near the intersection of Powderhouse Road and Lamback Way so they could have a private conversation.

The victim says the conversation turned sexual and Antunez-Castro kissed her, which she initially consented to. She says he then became aggressive and attempted to remove her pants and underwear. When she resisted, he reportedly threatened her, telling her that he would throw her from the overpass where they were parked and tell others she committed suicide. The victim says she feared for her life, recalling that he displayed a handgun during the assault, and unwillingly complied. She says shortly after the rape, Antunez-Castro drove her home.

The victim says she removed her soiled clothing when she got home and did not shower. She agreed to be taken by EMS for a sexual assault evaluation.

Rodrigo Antunez-Castro was arrested Jan. 2, 2018 and is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center. He's charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Additionally, the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on him.

