Richmond Co deputy trainee injured in vehicle pursuit

A pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Richmond County led the injury of a deputy trainee.

At around 7:35 a.m. Jan. 2, Richmond County deputies responded to a call of a stolen 2017 Nissan Altima at the intersection of Randall Road and Heard Avenue. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the chase began. The pursuit ended at Cedar Street and Telfair Street when the driver jumped from the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

A deputy trainee, Richard Russell, exited the passenger side of his patrol vehicle to give chase. Another patrol vehicle, driven by Deputy Jason McCall, swerved to go around the first patrol vehicle and accidentally struck Russell. The deputy trainee was taken to a local hospital with a possible broken leg.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, a sixteen-year-old juvenile, was taken into custody. He is charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude, no license, and theft by receiving.

The investigation is still ongoing.

