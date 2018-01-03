SPECIAL ELECTION: Richmond County School Board District 7 up for vote

A special election has been called in Richmond County for School Board District 7.

The special election will be held March 20th for the purpose of filling the vacancy for the unexpired term of Frank Dolan in District 7. Those who wish to qualify for office should understand that the opportunity will open at 8:30 a.m. on January 16 and will close at noon on January 18. It will be conducted in the Board of Elections office located at 535 Telfair Street, Suite 500. The fee is $100.00 at will be required at the time of qualifying. Only those persons who have filed their Notice of Candidacy and have paid the prescribed qualifying fee as stated above shall be eligible to have their names placed on the ballot. If necessary, a run-off election will be held April 17th.

To vote in this election, you will must have registered to vote by February 19th. If you have any questions regarding voter eligibility, you can contact the Board of Elections located at 535 Telfair St. or call (706) 821-2340. Voting by Mail and Advance Voting will begin on February 26th and end on March 16th. The polling places for holding this special election will be the regular and established polling locations in District 7 and polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

