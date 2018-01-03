Mega Millions jumps to $418M, tonight’s Powerball raised to $460M

Lottery fever is spreading across Georgia with two huge jackpots adding up to nearly $880 million. Mega Millions grew overnight to $418 million for Friday’s drawing. Meanwhile tonight’s Powerball jackpot has been raised from $440 million to $460 million, as a result of strong sales.

Two $10,000 tickets were sold in Georgia for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Those tickets were purchased in Fort Valley and Pavo.

Winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were: 1-42-47-64-70 and the Mega Ball was 22.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Oct. 17 and has rolled 23 times. Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $418 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $261 million.

Powerball began growing Oct. 28 and has rolled 19 times. Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $460 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $291 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 per play and can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers or by Georgia residents online at www.galottery.com.

Mega Millions players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option for an additional $1 per play. Mega Millions also offers a new optional $3 wager Just the Jackpot that allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot prize only.

Powerball players can multiply prizes with the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

MEGA MILLIONS FAST FACTS

Draw Date: Friday, January 5, 2018

Estimated Jackpot Amount: $418 million

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $261 million

Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot

Drawings: 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday

Where to Buy: Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers or by Georgia residents online at www.galottery.com.

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:302 million

Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Oct. 17, 2017

Number of Rolls: 23

Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Oct. 13, 2017 – $42 million (Michigan and Rhode Island)

No. 1 Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (Illinois, Kansas and Maryland)

POWERBALL FAST FACTS

Draw Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Estimated Jackpot Amount: $460 million

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $291 million

Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier

Drawings: 11 p.m. (ET) every Wednesday and Saturday

Where to Buy: Powerball tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers or by Georgia residents online at www.galottery.com.

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million

Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Oct. 28, 2017

Number of Rolls: 19

Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Oct. 25, 2017 – $191 million jackpot (Louisiana)

No. 1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (California, Florida and Tennessee)

For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp., Mega Millions and Powerball, please visit: www.galottery.com, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

