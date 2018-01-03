Pipes burst at Lamar Building in Downtown Augusta

The Augusta- Richmond County Fire Department is investigating a water leak. It's at the Lamar Building on Broad Street in Downtown Augusta.

A witness called Dispatch last night to report water leaking from the building.

Crews arrived on scene Wednesday morning. However, the building is locked and they are trying to reach the owners to gain access. The building is vacant and has no A/C. The Fire Department believes the current temperatures caused the pipes to burst. There is no threat to the public and there is no danger. Therefore, they are not forcing entry at this time.

Ice can now be seen covering windows and has caused damage up to the 7th floor.

The extent or cost of the damage is unknown at this time.

