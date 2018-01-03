North Augusta police chase ends in Richmond County; 2 arrested

Due to the extreme cold weather conditions, The Salvation Army of Augusta has implemented a special inclement weather plan for the Center of Hope shelter. To accommodate as many needy from the cold, they have...More >>
On the morning of Jan. 2, 2018, the Burke County Narcotics Division was informed that a man named Steven Dixon had stolen a John Deere 5100E tractor and hydraulic dump trailer from Wade Plantation on Dec. 31.More >>
A pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Richmond County led the injury of a deputy trainee. At around 7:35 a.m. Jan. 2, Richmond County deputies responded to a call of a stolen 2017 Nissan Altima at the intersection of Randall Road and Heard Avenue.More >>
Some schools in the CSRA will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 due to the possibility of winter weather.More >>
On Nov. 12, 2017, Aiken County deputies responded to a home in North Augusta for a reported sexual assault. The victim told investigators she had been speaking with a man she knew as "Rodrigo" on social media.More >>
