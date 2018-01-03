North Augusta police chase ends in Richmond County; 2 arrested

A police chase that stretched across two counties ended in two people being arrested.

The chase began on January 3 at 11:55 p.m. on Milledge Rd. Authorities from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety took over pursuit of a stolen vehicle that entered into their jurisdiction. The driver, 24-year-old Craig Allen Redd led NADPS police on chase to Telfair St. where Richmond County deputies picked up the chase. The suspect blew a tire and crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Milledge Rd. and Pickens Rd. He then fled on foot. Police searched the area and found him hiding in a dumpster. He was taken into custody and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. He is facing charges of Felony Theft by Receiving, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Obstruction, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Lane, Suspended License, Leaving the Scene of An Accident, DUI Combination, No Proof of Insurance and a Seatbelt Violation.

A passenger, 24-year-old Katie Leigh Hoots was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Charges from the NAPS are also pending. A second female passenger was released with no charges.

