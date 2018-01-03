One person stabbed on Amanda Circle in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

One person stabbed on Amanda Circle in Augusta

By Adam Bodner, Producer
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

One person has been stabbed on the 3200 block of Amanda Circle in Augusta on Tuesday night.

Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 11:15 p.m.  No word yet on the extent of the injuries or if a suspect is in custody.

