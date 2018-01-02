1/5/18 winter weather school closings

Thomas Rhett is bringing his Life Changes Tour to Augusta. The country star will be at the James Brown Arena on April 19th, 2018. Brett Young and Carly Pearce will join him as well. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, January 12th at 10am.More >>
The Wilson Family YMCA will be hosting their second annual New Year Gala later this month. It will be on Saturday, January 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Youth gym at 3570 Wheeler Road. The event is open to children ages 2 to 12 years-old.More >>
A 'Drug Take Back' event is happening this month. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office will be collecting expired or unwanted medications. This will be on Saturday, January 20 at the CVS located at 2703 Washington Road. You can make your drop-off from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
BN: Crews are responding to a house fire on Curry Street. That's according to Richmond County Dispatch. They say they received the call around 5:58am. They also say the home was abandoned at time of the fire. As soon as we learn more we will update you online and on air.More >>
