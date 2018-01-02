1/4/18 winter weather school closings - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

1/4/18 winter weather school closings

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
CSRA (WFXG) -

Some schools in the CSRA will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 due to the possibility of winter weather.

Georgia

  • Burke County: Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

South Carolina

  • Allendale County: Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.
  • Bamberg County: District 2 schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.
  • Jenkins County: Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

