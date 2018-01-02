Deadly Appling fire ruled accidental

Scene of fire on Leopard Lane in Appling 1/2/18 (source: GA Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Officer)

A deadly fire in Appling has been ruled accidental.

Fifty-seven-year-old Charles Dorsey died in his home on Leopard Lane after it caught fire Tuesday morning. The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office determined that a portable hot plate Dorsey was using to heat the home ignited flammable material, starting the fire.

The fire was reported at around 7:53 a.m. This is Georgia's first reported fire death in 2018.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.