N. Augusta man arrested on 47 counts of sexual conduct with minors

An Aiken County man has been arrested and charged with nearly four dozen counts of criminal sexual misconduct with a child.

Sixty pages of incident reports and warrants from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office lay out a history of alleged sexual abuse by forty-one-year-old Timothy Mark Rogers of North Augusta. The incidents stretch back over two decades, with the first reported incident happening in 1996. The victims were all eleven years old and younger. According to the arrest warrants, the most recent victim, only around three years old, was reportedly molested by Rogers in 2015.

The warrants describe how Rogers used his hands and genitals to molest young boys and girls.

