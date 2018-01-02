Bond set at $50,000 for Washington Co. Deputies charged with murder

Three former Washington County deputies indicted for the death of Eurie Martin have been granted bond.

On Tuesday, a judge in Washington County set bond at $50,0000 each for Michael Howell, Henry Lee Copeland, and Rhett Scott. As part of the conditions, the defendants cannot communicate with each other and cannot leave the state. No arraignment was made today

There will be a motion hearing the first Thursday in Feb.

