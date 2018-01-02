Academy Sports + Outdoors now selling Georgia Bulldogs Rose Bowl - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Academy Sports + Outdoors now selling Georgia Bulldogs Rose Bowl champs gear

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Credit: Academy Sports Credit: Academy Sports
All Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Georgia are now selling official Rose Bowl Championship apparel.

Championship items include:

  • Nike Official Rose Bowl Champs Men’s Tee
  • Nike Official Rose Bowl Champs Women’s Tee
  • National Championship-bound Youth Tee
  • Georgia Bulldogs novelty items

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

