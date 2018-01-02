BREAKING: North Augusta house fire Ward Cir. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

North Augusta Public Safety is currently working a house fire at 73 Ward Circle. 

Dispatch says the call in at 3:21am Tuesday. The fire is reported to be fully-engulfed. Firefighters needed to call in back-up for assistance.

Everyone did make it out of the home safely and no injuries are reported.

