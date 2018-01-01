1 dead after fatal traffic accident on Deans Bridge Road

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal traffic accident at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road. The driver of the at fault vehicle has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim killed in the vehicle accident has been identified as 84-year-old Dornal Millner of Madrid Drive. Millner was driving a Buick Century southbound on Deans Bridge Road and attempted to turn left onto Willis Foreman Road. A vehicle traveling northbound on Deans Bridge Road struck the passenger side of the Millner vehicle as it turned onto Willis Foreman Road. Millner was the only occupant and unrestrained at the time of accident.

Investigators say Millner died of blunt force trauma. Four passengers from the second vehicle will be transported to Augusta University Medical Center with visible injuries and complaints.



