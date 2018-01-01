1 dead after fatal traffic accident on Deans Bridge Road - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

1 dead after fatal traffic accident on Deans Bridge Road

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Fatal accident on Dean's Bridge and Murphy Road intersectionSource: WFXG Fatal accident on Dean's Bridge and Murphy Road intersectionSource: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal traffic accident at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road. The driver of the at fault vehicle has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim killed in the vehicle accident has been identified as 84-year-old Dornal Millner of Madrid Drive. Millner was driving a Buick Century southbound on Deans Bridge Road and attempted to turn left onto Willis Foreman Road. A vehicle traveling northbound on Deans Bridge Road struck the passenger side of the Millner vehicle as it turned onto Willis Foreman Road. Millner was the only occupant and unrestrained at the time of accident.

Investigators say Millner died of blunt force trauma. Four passengers from the second vehicle will be transported to Augusta University Medical Center with visible injuries and complaints.

Fox 54 will update you with information as we receive it.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bond set at $50,000 Cash for 3 fmr Washington Co. Deputies Indicted on Murder

    Bond set at $50,000 Cash for 3 fmr Washington Co. Deputies Indicted on Murder

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 12:44 PM EST2018-01-02 17:44:23 GMT

    Three former Washington County deputies indicted for the death of Eurie Martin have been granted bond. On Tuesday, a judge in Washington County set bond at $50,0000 each for Michael Howell, Henry Lee Copeland, and Rhett Scott.

    More >>

    Three former Washington County deputies indicted for the death of Eurie Martin have been granted bond. On Tuesday, a judge in Washington County set bond at $50,0000 each for Michael Howell, Henry Lee Copeland, and Rhett Scott.

    More >>

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors now selling Georgia Bulldogs Rose Bowl champs gear

    Academy Sports + Outdoors now selling Georgia Bulldogs Rose Bowl champs gear

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:31 AM EST2018-01-02 15:31:34 GMT
    Credit: Academy SportsCredit: Academy Sports

    All Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Georgia are now selling official Rose Bowl Championship apparel. Championship items include: o        Nike Official Rose Bowl Champs Men’s Tee o        Nike Official Rose Bowl Champs Women’s Tee o        National Championship-bound Youth Tee o        Georgia Bulldogs novelty items Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    All Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Georgia are now selling official Rose Bowl Championship apparel. Championship items include: o        Nike Official Rose Bowl Champs Men’s Tee o        Nike Official Rose Bowl Champs Women’s Tee o        National Championship-bound Youth Tee o        Georgia Bulldogs novelty items Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Augusta residents and businesses prepare for Rose Bowl

    Augusta residents and businesses prepare for Rose Bowl

    Monday, January 1 2018 9:25 PM EST2018-01-02 02:25:38 GMT

    The Georgia Bull Dogs competed in the big Rose Bowl tonight and the Georgia couldn’t be more excited. Wild Wing Café prepared themselves for a lively crowd for the Georgia vs. Oklahoma Rose Bowl game.

    More >>

    The Georgia Bull Dogs competed in the big Rose Bowl tonight and the Georgia couldn’t be more excited. Wild Wing Café prepared themselves for a lively crowd for the Georgia vs. Oklahoma Rose Bowl game.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly