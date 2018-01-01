Doctors Hospital welcomes first baby of 2018 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Doctors Hospital welcomes first baby of 2018

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Brittany Calloway and Brandon Durr with baby Ty Anthony (source: Doctors Hospital) Brittany Calloway and Brandon Durr with baby Ty Anthony (source: Doctors Hospital)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Doctors Hospital has welcomed the first baby born in their hospital in 2018.

Brittany Calloway and Brandon Durr welcomed their baby boy Ty Anthony. Ty was born at 12:50 a.m. New Years Day. Dr. Charity Uhunmwangho delivered Ty, who weighed 6 lbs. 15 oz. and measured 19 inches at birth.  

“Having a New Year baby is exciting because we’re bringing a new life into the world and being a new mom is a great way to start the New Year,” says Calloway.

“New Year babies are special reminders of hope for the future and the year ahead,” says Dr. John Farr, Chief Medical Officer at Doctors Hospital. “Our Women’s Center team is always excited about the special joy that holiday babies bring families,” Dr. Farr added.

The family is excited about this special New Year addition. Ty is Brittany and Brandon's first baby.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bond set at $50,000 Cash for 3 fmr Washington Co. Deputies Indicted on Murder

    Bond set at $50,000 Cash for 3 fmr Washington Co. Deputies Indicted on Murder

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 12:44 PM EST2018-01-02 17:44:23 GMT

    Three former Washington County deputies indicted for the death of Eurie Martin have been granted bond. On Tuesday, a judge in Washington County set bond at $50,0000 each for Michael Howell, Henry Lee Copeland, and Rhett Scott.

    More >>

    Three former Washington County deputies indicted for the death of Eurie Martin have been granted bond. On Tuesday, a judge in Washington County set bond at $50,0000 each for Michael Howell, Henry Lee Copeland, and Rhett Scott.

    More >>

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors now selling Georgia Bulldogs Rose Bowl champs gear

    Academy Sports + Outdoors now selling Georgia Bulldogs Rose Bowl champs gear

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:31 AM EST2018-01-02 15:31:34 GMT
    Credit: Academy SportsCredit: Academy Sports

    All Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Georgia are now selling official Rose Bowl Championship apparel. Championship items include: o        Nike Official Rose Bowl Champs Men’s Tee o        Nike Official Rose Bowl Champs Women’s Tee o        National Championship-bound Youth Tee o        Georgia Bulldogs novelty items Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    All Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Georgia are now selling official Rose Bowl Championship apparel. Championship items include: o        Nike Official Rose Bowl Champs Men’s Tee o        Nike Official Rose Bowl Champs Women’s Tee o        National Championship-bound Youth Tee o        Georgia Bulldogs novelty items Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Augusta residents and businesses prepare for Rose Bowl

    Augusta residents and businesses prepare for Rose Bowl

    Monday, January 1 2018 9:25 PM EST2018-01-02 02:25:38 GMT

    The Georgia Bull Dogs competed in the big Rose Bowl tonight and the Georgia couldn’t be more excited. Wild Wing Café prepared themselves for a lively crowd for the Georgia vs. Oklahoma Rose Bowl game.

    More >>

    The Georgia Bull Dogs competed in the big Rose Bowl tonight and the Georgia couldn’t be more excited. Wild Wing Café prepared themselves for a lively crowd for the Georgia vs. Oklahoma Rose Bowl game.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly