Doctors Hospital welcomes first baby of 2018

Doctors Hospital has welcomed the first baby born in their hospital in 2018.

Brittany Calloway and Brandon Durr welcomed their baby boy Ty Anthony. Ty was born at 12:50 a.m. New Years Day. Dr. Charity Uhunmwangho delivered Ty, who weighed 6 lbs. 15 oz. and measured 19 inches at birth.

“Having a New Year baby is exciting because we’re bringing a new life into the world and being a new mom is a great way to start the New Year,” says Calloway.

“New Year babies are special reminders of hope for the future and the year ahead,” says Dr. John Farr, Chief Medical Officer at Doctors Hospital. “Our Women’s Center team is always excited about the special joy that holiday babies bring families,” Dr. Farr added.

The family is excited about this special New Year addition. Ty is Brittany and Brandon's first baby.

