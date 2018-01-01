Augusta residents and businesses prepare for Rose Bowl

Three former Washington County deputies indicted for the death of Eurie Martin have been granted bond. On Tuesday, a judge in Washington County set bond at $50,0000 each for Michael Howell, Henry Lee Copeland, and Rhett Scott.More >>
All Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Georgia are now selling official Rose Bowl Championship apparel. Championship items include: o Nike Official Rose Bowl Champs Men’s Tee o Nike Official Rose Bowl Champs Women’s Tee o National Championship-bound Youth Tee o Georgia Bulldogs novelty items Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
The Georgia Bull Dogs competed in the big Rose Bowl tonight and the Georgia couldn’t be more excited. Wild Wing Café prepared themselves for a lively crowd for the Georgia vs. Oklahoma Rose Bowl game.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal traffic accident at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road.More >>
Doctors Hospital has welcomed the first baby born in their hospital in 2018. Brittany Calloway and Brandon Durr welcomed their baby boy Ty Anthony. Ty was born at 12:50 a.m. New Years Day.More >>
