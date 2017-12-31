Year End Recap: Irma

Your FOX54 new team was out in the midst of IRMA giving extensive coverage and tracking the storm.

There was a lot of damage done in the C-S-R-A. Damaged homes, ripped power lines, and trees in the middle of highways all over the area. Emergency teams worked hard to serve the community with finding shelter for those who needed it.



The C-S-R-A made it feel like home for evacuees from other states. After Irma passed, the clean up process began.

