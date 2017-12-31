Year End Recap: Twin Peaks Fire - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Year End Recap: Twin Peaks Fire

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

In 2017 we saw a loved businesses demise here in the C-S-R-A. A fire at twin peaks shocked many this year in June. A place to enjoy a great meal for some and a job for others was consumed by flames back in June.
 

Deputies say Roland Croyle is responsible for setting that blaze. Croyle drove into the front of Twin Peaks and set the restaurant on fire while people were inside.


"A by stander subdued the suspect and held him at gunpoint until Richmond County deputies arrived", says Sgt. Shane McDaniel, with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

"I actually feel sad because now they have to look for jobs and some of them have kids.", says Augusta native, Josiah Lewis.

No injuries were reported. Croyle's charges include first degree arson and four counts of aggravated assault.
 

As of now plans are in the making to rebuild the restaurant sometime in 2018.

