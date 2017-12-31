Year End Recap: Latania Carwell

The Georgia Bull Dogs competed in the big Rose Bowl tonight and the Georgia couldn’t be more excited. Wild Wing Café prepared themselves for a lively crowd for the Georgia vs. Oklahoma Rose Bowl game.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal traffic accident at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road.More >>
Doctors Hospital has welcomed the first baby born in their hospital in 2018. Brittany Calloway and Brandon Durr welcomed their baby boy Ty Anthony. Ty was born at 12:50 a.m. New Years Day.More >>
An Augusta man is dead and another is in jail after a New Year's Eve shooting in South Augusta. At around 6:14 p.m. Sunday, Richmond County deputies responded to building V of the Sierra Point Apartments on Fayetteville Drive for reports of a person having been shot.More >>
In 2017 we saw a loved businesses demise here in the C-S-R-A. A fire at twin peaks shocked many this year in June. A place to enjoy a great meal for some and a job for others was consumed by flames back in June.More >>
