Year End Recap: Latania Carwell

Here is a summary of one of our biggest stories of 2017 in the C-S-RA. You may remember the search for a missing teen that captured the hearts of many across the CSRA. Since the beginning there have been prayer vigils hoping she would return.

It all started back at the beginning of May. I sat down with the mother of Latania Carwell, Tonya Tripp as she pleaded for the communities' help. "All I'm asking is to please help me search for my baby and bring her home safely and alive."

Later that month she was arrested with hindering apprehension of a criminal and her husband also behind bars for kidnapping charges. On June 12 the Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced there was a change in the case. The teen was no longer considered missing.

"We no longer consider this a missing person investigation but we are now conducting an active homicide investigation.", says Sheriff Roundtree with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Numerous agencies came out to assist in the search for Carwell's body along her residence at Tate Road and the woods beside Old regency Mall. The search lasted for eight hours; four wheelers and a helicopter use to look for evidence that could lead to Latania Carwell's body.



"We would prefer to see a live body. . absolutely we would. All we can do is go off of – based on the evidence we have at hand – based on the information we have obtained, we feel we are working a homicide investigation.", explains Sheriff Roundtree.



Many people in the CSRA were eager to get involved with getting the word out about Carwell and some even started their own searches. The love for her brought folks together as a community.



"Today it is Latania. . tomorrow it could be my daughter. And I would want somebody to come out and help me. You don't have to be blood relatives with people to be their family. She became my family. ", says Tandra Williams.

Still today there has been no sighting of Carwell and the investigation is ongoing.



"Until they find her body. One way or the other. We can keep hoping and praying that she is still alive.", says Thales Elliot, who Carwell's neighbor.



