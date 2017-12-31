Year End Recap: Solar Eclipse - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Year End Recap: Solar Eclipse

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

It's considered a once in a lifetime event - and it happened in 2017! The Solar Eclipse brought people from around the U.S. to the CSRA!

Parks and store parking lots all full of people with their head tilted up to the sky.
"We are all from Evans Georgia, by way of South Carolina, by way of Texas, by way of Maryland," says Kimberly Jordan.
"We just decided we would just take the great opportunity to be here and witness the almost totality of the eclipse. We figured 99.68 percent scientifically rounded up as a hundred percent," says the Olser Family.

Truly an awesome experience for those who saw. Many hotels were booked with thousands of visitors in the area.

