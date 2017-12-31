Year End Recap: Richmond County Sheriff's Office face loss of deputies

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office mourned the loss of four deputies this year. We remember them as we take a look back:

Deputy Herbert Tordoff died after his long battle with Cancer.

Investigator Christian Gandy died off duty - after a deer ran out infornt of his motorcycle.

Deputy James Wallace died on duty after suffering a heart attack while taking the annual fitness assessment test

Sgt. Greg Meagher also died on duty while responding to a liquid nitrogen pressure surge at the company Xytex.

"There's probably one thing we will never be able to prepare ourselves for and that is the sudden loss of one of our own," says Sgt. Shane McDaniel, of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office may be a law enforcement agency but overtime it becomes family. So experiencing a lost is never easy.

