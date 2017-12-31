Year End Recap: Richmond County Sheriff's Office face loss of de - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Year End Recap: Richmond County Sheriff's Office face loss of deputies

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office mourned the loss of four deputies this year. We remember them as we take a look back:

  • Deputy Herbert Tordoff died after his long battle with Cancer.
  • Investigator Christian Gandy died off duty - after a deer ran out infornt of his motorcycle.
  • Deputy James Wallace died on duty after suffering a heart attack while taking the annual fitness assessment test
  • Sgt. Greg Meagher also died on duty while responding to a liquid nitrogen pressure surge at the company Xytex.

"There's probably one thing we will never be able to prepare ourselves for and that is the sudden loss of one of our own," says Sgt. Shane McDaniel, of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office may be a law enforcement agency but overtime it becomes family. So experiencing a lost is never easy.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Augusta residents and businesses prepare for Rose Bowl

    Augusta residents and businesses prepare for Rose Bowl

    Monday, January 1 2018 9:25 PM EST2018-01-02 02:25:38 GMT

    The Georgia Bull Dogs competed in the big Rose Bowl tonight and the Georgia couldn’t be more excited. Wild Wing Café prepared themselves for a lively crowd for the Georgia vs. Oklahoma Rose Bowl game.

    More >>

    The Georgia Bull Dogs competed in the big Rose Bowl tonight and the Georgia couldn’t be more excited. Wild Wing Café prepared themselves for a lively crowd for the Georgia vs. Oklahoma Rose Bowl game.

    More >>

  • 1 dead after fatal traffic accident on Deans Bridge Road

    1 dead after fatal traffic accident on Deans Bridge Road

    Monday, January 1 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-01-02 02:21:41 GMT
    Fatal accident on Dean's Bridge and Murphy Road intersectionSource: WFXGFatal accident on Dean's Bridge and Murphy Road intersectionSource: WFXG

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal traffic accident at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal traffic accident at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road.

    More >>

  • Doctors Hospital welcomes first baby of 2018

    Doctors Hospital welcomes first baby of 2018

    Monday, January 1 2018 4:47 PM EST2018-01-01 21:47:52 GMT
    Brittany Calloway and Brandon Durr with baby Ty Anthony (source: Doctors Hospital)Brittany Calloway and Brandon Durr with baby Ty Anthony (source: Doctors Hospital)

    Doctors Hospital has welcomed the first baby born in their hospital in 2018. Brittany Calloway and Brandon Durr welcomed their baby boy Ty Anthony. Ty was born at 12:50 a.m. New Years Day.

    More >>

    Doctors Hospital has welcomed the first baby born in their hospital in 2018. Brittany Calloway and Brandon Durr welcomed their baby boy Ty Anthony. Ty was born at 12:50 a.m. New Years Day.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly