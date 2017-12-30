Law enforcement and firework sellers give safety tips for New Years

It’s about that time to start lighting up fireworks for New Year celebrations. Lt. Nalley of the Grovetown Police Department says those using fireworks should remember to take precautionary steps before and after use.“First we encourage adult supervision at all times. Always read the labels, the performance labels, and cautionary labels on fireworks. Know what you’re actually using. When you go to use it, make sure there’s nothing around that’s combustible, flammable, anything like that," says Lieutenant Jones Nalley, with Grovetown Police Department.

But the safety doesn’t just start once you get home. TNT fireworks stands are required by fire marshals to set parameters for their stands, post safety signs and not allow smoking near the fireworks.

Russell Folger says he makes it his mission to educate buyers and provide the safest firework for those who have children. “We generally ask if there’s going to be children involved. Even when it comes to the purchasing of various fireworks. We try to educate people well for certain ages. ‘Here’s some good ones to have because of the safety features of this type of firework’," says Russell Folger, a TNT firework seller.

Folger says users should remember that firework projection may not always be accurate. “While we like to project what the fireworks are capable of doing, sometimes it will do more based upon the humidity in the air. There are a lot of variances that could affect the performance of a firework," says Folger.

Residents should also keep in mind the noise ordinances that limit how long fireworks can be fired. “People are allowed to fire fireworks up until 9pm. There are some exceptions like December 31st, New Years Eve, New Years Day, July 3rd, and July 4th where it actually extends to 1 o’clock in the morning," says Lt. Nalley.

The best way to dispose of your fireworks after use is to make sure they’re wet and placed in a metal trash can away from any flammable objects.

