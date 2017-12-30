RCSO respond to bank robbery on Peach Orchard Road

On 123017 The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5th Third Bank located at 2756 Peach Orchard Rd in reference to a Robbery of the business.More >>
It's about that time to start lighting up fireworks for New Year celebrations. Lt. Nalley of the Grovetown Police Department says those using fireworks should remember to take precautionary steps before and after use.
Thirty-year-old Rachel Sprouse was last seen Dec. 18, 2017 at 103 Spring Street in Grovetown. She left on foot wearing a red hoodie and red checkered pants.
A man has been arrested and is facing multiple felonies for being in possession of stolen landscaping equipment. Richmond County deputies found Cory Whisnant in possession of a Bobcat Trencher attachment believed to be stolen from Jacobs Land Management in Richmond County.
With New Year celebrations approaching, roads and highways are expected to be loaded with traffic. As you make your plans for the big New Year weekend, law enforcement officers urge residents to prepare for the busy night ahead.
