RCSO respond to bank robbery on Peach Orchard Road

On December 30, 2017, The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5th Third Bank located at 2756 Peach Orchard Road in reference to a Robbery of the business. Upon arrival, it was reported that a black male suspect dressed in all black entered the rear of the south entrance with a long gun strapped to his shoulder and demanded money.



Investigators say the suspect then left through the same entrance. He was last seen entering a dark gray vehicle which was parked in the south parking lot then fled the scene crossing Peach Orchard RD.

