Over $50,000 in stolen landscaping equipment recovered, suspect arrested

A man has been arrested and is facing multiple felonies for being in possession of stolen landscaping equipment.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 28, Richmond County deputies found Cory Whisnant in possession of a Bobcat Trencher attachment believed to be stolen from Jacobs Land Management in Richmond County. When asked, Whisnant gave deputies permission to search a property at 110 Nita Walden Road in Blythe. The Burke County Sheriff's Office responded to the property, where they found a Bobcat MT85, John Deere Lawn Mower, John Deere Utility Tractor, 2015 Lark United Enclosed Trailer, and a PermaGreen Spreader. The equipment, valued at over $56,000, was all stolen from Jacobs Land Management. The equipment was recovered and turned over to the owner.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged Whisnant with two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property and Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators charged Cory Whisnant with five counts of the same crime.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard says, “With the two agencies working together a victim has been able to receive much of their stolen property and the suspect has been charged with a total of seven felony counts which is teamwork at its finest."

