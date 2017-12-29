Law enforcement gives driver safety tips for New Year weekend

With New Year celebrations approaching roads and highways are expected to be loaded with traffic. As you make your plans for the big New Year weekend, law enforcement officers urge residents to prepare for the busy night ahead.



"Just have a pre-plan or a game plan in place before you get out on the roadway. Know where you're going. Traffic is going to be really heavy in certain areas. Around this area, downtown North Augusta, downtown Augusta on Broad street, South side of Aiken on Whiskey road. All those places are going to be really congested with a lot of cars," says Kris Howard, traffic officer with North Augusta Public Safety.



This time of year they see more people on the roads and a higher risk of accidents and collisions. Officer Kristopher Howard says a lot of factors can lead to those wrecks - but there is one which stands out more than any other. "One of our top ones could be driving under the influence, being intoxicated while you're driving. That's with alcohol and/or drugs. Speeding can be a factor, following too closely, fail to yield. Just different traffic infractions like that could cause you to get into an accident," says Howard.



If you plan to celebrate this weekend - it's important to plan out how you will safely get back home without getting behind the wheel while intoxicated. "Having a game plan before you go out. Having that one friend who doesn't drink that can be the designated driver. If you don't have any friends and go out by yourself and decide to have a drink, call an Uber, call a taxi cab, call somebody. Just don't get behind the wheel. There will be plenty of law enforcement enforcing different activities. DUI enforcement and stuff like that. So, we'll be out there enforcing it just be on the lookout for us," says Howard.



Law enforcement wants everyone celebrating to enjoy their New Year weekend but also to be alert and safe. Officers say to also avoid other hazards like texting and driving and speeding. They say allowing plenty of time to get to and from your destination will also help to keep you safe.

