RECALL ALERT for biscuits due to listeria contamination

On Dec. 29, 2017, Southeastern Grocers announced a recall of biscuit products sold in BI-LO, Harveys, and Winn-Dixie store. The recall was issued due to possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in 25 oz. and 44 oz. packages.

These affected products were sold in Winn-Dixie stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

These affected products were sold in BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

SH Buttermilk Frozen Dough Biscuits – 060788070251 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SH Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070249 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SH 20 Ct Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070250 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

SH 20 Ct Buttermilk Dough Biscuits – 060788002640 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

The products, regardless of the “best by” date, should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO, Harveys or Winn-Dixie store for a full refund. Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at 866-946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

