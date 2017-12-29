UPDATE: Investigators searching for missing Grovetown woman

UPDATE: Grovetown Public Safety reported that they have found Rachel Sprouse.

Grovetown Public Safety is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Thirty-year-old Rachel Sprouse was last seen Dec. 18, 2017 at 103 Spring Street in Grovetown. She left on foot wearing a red hoodie and red checkered pants. She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs around 145 lbs. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Rachel's whereabouts, please contact Grovetown Public Safety at 706-863-1212.

