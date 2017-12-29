UPDATE: Investigators searching for missing Grovetown woman

Thirty-year-old Rachel Sprouse was last seen Dec. 18, 2017 at 103 Spring Street in Grovetown. She left on foot wearing a red hoodie and red checkered pants.More >>
A man has been arrested and is facing multiple felonies for being in possession of stolen landscaping equipment. Richmond County deputies found Cory Whisnant in possession of a Bobcat Trencher attachment believed to be stolen from Jacobs Land Management in Richmond County.More >>
With New Year celebrations approaching, roads and highways are expected to be loaded with traffic. As you make your plans for the big New Year weekend, law enforcement officers urge residents to prepare for the busy night ahead.More >>
On Dec. 29, 2017, Southeastern Grocers announced a recall of biscuit products sold in BI-LO, Harveys, and Winn-Dixie store. The recall was issued due to possible listeria contamination.More >>
Temperatures across much of the country are dropping and mother nature is not sparing the CSRA.More >>
