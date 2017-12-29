Early morning crash leaves one man dead in Barnwell Co.

A deadly crash is being investigated in Denmark, South Carolina in Barnwell County. Erick Banks, 33-years-old, was pronounced dead at 5:10am from injuries he received in a single- vehicle crash.

The Barnwell County Coroner says Banks was traveling east on SC-113 when it appears he lost control of his car and rolled numerous times. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Toxicology result are pending and the case is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.