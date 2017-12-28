Increase in domestic violence crimes

This is the time of year when Richmond County Sheriff's Office receive the most domestic violence calls. Domestic Violence crimes are taken very seriously. Richmond County Sheriff's office says there is no excuse for it and wants to remind victims that it is never good to stay in an abusive relationship. They say there is always a way out.

"Be it safe homes or maybe we can help them secure a job. . . I know we have done that several times in the past. I, myself have done that personally. Or be it day care – anything to help people to get on their feet.", explains Sgt. McDaniel.

The Sheriff Office says they get a range of domestic violence cases; from battered women, battered men, and children witnessing physical, verbal, and emotional abuse. There are many factors that can trigger violence.



"One can be a chemical dependency issue, alcohol, or drugs. Another contributing factor is finances and another contributing factor could be in-laws residing in a house.", says Sgt. McDaniel.



During this time of year there is in an increase in the use of alcohol. Sgt. McDaniel says this is also the time when families are dealing with financial problems – the aftermath of over spending during Christmas time. What ever the reason, abuse is never the answer. "Anger management classes, or anger management seminars, or anger management counselors. Either three are going to sit there and help a primary aggressor learn how to control their issues and learn how to control their anger."



He also says in most cases victims are just too afraid or too embarrassed to come forward and say something but doing so maybe their only chance of survival and getting out of the situation.

