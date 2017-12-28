TSA plans to implement new Carry-On Procedures in January

As you prepare to head to the airport - we want you to be aware of some new security procedures.

By the summer of 2018, TSA says it plans on implementing new electronic procedures for Carry-On bag's to be checked at all airports.

Travelers flying from Augusta Regional Airport, can expect new changes involving electronic's with your carry on. As it stands, you only have to take out your laptop to be scanned. But in less than 2 weeks, anything larger than a cellphone will also have to be taken out.

"Really what's that is going to do is allow the X-Ray operator to get a clearer image when things are coming through," says Mark Howell, TSA's Regional Spokesperson. "When you have all of those things stacked on top of each other it's very difficult to ascertain to what it actually is in the bag."

But with this change, It can affect the wait time for the rest of the travelers. In a recent study the airports conducted, for someone who has an item not allowed in their Carry-On, that can add 3 to 4 times the delay for the rest of the line.

"On average, it would add 15 minutes to 1 person," says Tiffany Jean-Paul, Lead TSO at Augusta Regional Airport.

But Howell says always double checking your Carry-On is the best way to avoid causing a holdup on the line. "A quick 5-minute check before you come into the airport and that's going to speed things up for you and everybody else that's going through."

Once we get the first date in which this will be implemented, we'll be sure to let you know.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.