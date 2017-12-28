Columbia Co Sheriff's Office searching for theft suspect

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect.

At around 2:26 p.m. Christmas Eve, the man pictured in this article reportedly stole a wreath from the front door of Harry's Saw Shop on Bobby Jones Expressway.

If you have any information about this suspect, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

