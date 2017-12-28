Augusta Deputy Administrator Chester Brazzell dies - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Deputy Administrator Chester Brazzell dies

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Chester Brazzell (source: City of Augusta) Chester Brazzell (source: City of Augusta)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The City of Augusta announced Thursday that Deputy Administrator Louis Chester Brazzell has died unexpectedly.

"We are shocked and terribly saddened," said Administrator Janice Allen Jackson. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of tragedy. Chester has been a solid rock in this office since his arrival," Jackson said, "and he has helped guide our public safety and administrative departments. He quickly moved to help keep our administration running smoothly by assuming numerous additional responsibilities following the recent departure of his counterpart Ted Rhinehart."

Brazzell served as deputy administrator since April 25, 2015, after working as Vice President of Human Resources at LifeNet Health, and Director of General Services and Human Resources in the city of Richmond, Va. He also served as Assistant County Manager in Chatham County, Ga.

Augusta Coroner Mark Bowen is investigating. Brazzell's cause of death is unknown as of the time of this article. Funeral arrangements are not yet known.

